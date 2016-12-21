Gas explosion destroys Ohio Domino’s Pizza restaurant

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A gas leak and explosion destroyed a Domino’s Pizza restaurant in west Columbus, Ohio, and damaged nearby homes and businesses.

Fire crews quickly pulled a second-alarm after a gas leak was reported in the 2800-block of West Broad Street. The fire was contained after about two hours.

Officials on scene say Columbus-based Team Fishel was doing underground boring in the parking lot area by the Domino’s Pizza and struck a gas line. The ovens in the Domino’s ignited the gas. Everyone evacuated the Domino’s building when they smelled the gas.

Team Fishel released the following statement on Wednesday night:

While performing work at 2857 W. Broad Street in Columbus earlier this afternoon, a Team Fishel crew struck a gas line. The incident resulted in an explosion which impacted a number of local business and residents in the area. Our Teammates responded appropriately and aided in a swift evacuation of the area. We are thankful that there were no serious injuries reported. Our focus right now is on the safety of everyone impacted by this unfortunate incident. Team Fishel is on site working in collaboration with authorities to determine the cause of the incident.

All patients at the nearby Nationwide Children’s Hospital primary care hospital are safe, according to a representative from the hospital.

“Because of the gas leak initially everything in the area had been evacuated, so at the time of the explosion everyone was away from the building,” said Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin. “We’ve got an evacuation distance right now of one block in every direction of the situation. People that are in their homes can shelter in place if they are inside that area, but outside we ask that people stay away.”

At least one person was injured — a person who was running away and tripped.

