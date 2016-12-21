Inside the progress at Hotel Northland

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Renovation of the historic Hotel Northland in downtown Green Bay is nearly two-thirds complete.

The $44 million remodeling project started a year ago, and as 100 workers enjoyed an appreciation lunch Wednesday we took a tour to see the progress.

Project manager Paul Scott says it’s an exciting time.

“You can feel it’s warm in here. The boilers are running which is great, so that’s an exciting event for us as well,” he said on a cold December day.

Right now, all the infrastructure is in place and crews are working on drywall.

“The woodwork is coming back to life. It’s completely sanded down and ready for new finishes. The radiator cabinets are coming back in and getting ready to restore, so it’s starting to take shape again,” Scott said.

When it’s completed, the historical, 1920’s era hotel will boast close to 200 rooms, a grand ballroom, two restaurants, and a private club level with a bowling alley and pool tables.

Construction is scheduled to wrap up by the end of March, and the hotel is expected to open for business in June.

The buzz is already building downtown about the journey back in time.

“The community is going to be wowed by the Hotel Northland, its proximity to the KI Convention Center, the growing corporate initiative in the downtown. I was on a tour here with a corporate entity yesterday, and their people were just so thrilled,” Downtown Green Bay Inc. executive director Jeff Mirkes said.