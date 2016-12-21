Judge to decide next month if if state can retry Dennis Brantner for murder

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) – A Fond du Lac County judge will decide early next year whether there’s enough evidence to retry Dennis Brantner for Berit Beck’s murder.

The 18-year-old woman from southern Wisconsin disappeared in July of 1990 on her way to Appleton for work. Her body was found weeks later in a ditch near Waupun.

Prosecutors say fingerprints tie Brantner to the scene of the crime. Back in July, a jury of 12 was unable to reach a unanimous decision on Dennis Brantner’s guilt or innocence. While the state wants to retry the case, Brantner’s defense is arguing there’s insufficient evidence to warrant a second trial.

More than 25 years after Berit Beck was found murdered in Fond du Lac County, her family is still waiting for justice. And now they’ll have to wait until early next year before Fond du Lac County Judge Robert Wirtz decides whether there’s enough evidence to retry Dennis Brantner for Beck’s murder.

Judge Wirtz didn’t preside over Brantner’s trial this summer, but he has reviewed the transcript from the case. He told both side he wants to review recordings of interviews investigators conducted with Brantner, that were shown to the jury, before making a decision. But, he did hear arguments from both sides.

Brantner’s defense attorney claims the fingerprint evidence placing his client in the victim’s van doesn’t prove his client committed any sort of crime.

According to Craig Powell, “It does not put Mr. Brantner in the van at a time when Miss Beck was there. It does not put Mr. Brantner in the van alone with Miss Beck. It does not put Mr. Brantner in the van, anytime, when Miss Beck was alive.”

The state agrees its case is circumstantial but all of that evidence points to Dennis Brantner being the only person to have been in Berit Beck’s van at the time of her death.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney, Eric Toney, argued, “Mr. Powell can talk about, we don’t know when the prints were put on the van but now we’ve just narrowed that gap to the 17th of July 1990 to when the van was found July 19, 1990. What’s also important to note, is that when the van was found on July 19th, the van was locked.”

The judge says he will review the interrogation tapes and issue his decision on January 23.