Man crashes after high speed chase in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a high speed chase and crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

At 2:23 a.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on State Highway 16 in the Town of Emmet.

A deputy believed the driver, a 26-year-old Madison man, was under the influence and attempted to take him into custody. That’s when the driver took off at a high rate of speed in a 2016 Dodge Challenger, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A chase ensued on State Highway 26 for less than one mile. The suspect’s vehicle went off the road, rolled and came to a rest.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran off. He was located a short time later and taken into custody.

The driver was taken to an Oconomowoc hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say drugs and alcohol are believed to be factors in the chase and crash.

The suspect was the only person in the vehicle and no one else was hurt.