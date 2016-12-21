Men steal from till at Sheboygan gas station

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) – Sheboygan Police are asking the public to help them identify the men who stole from a Citgo Minit Mart gas station at 3715 Washington Ave.

Police say early Tuesday morning, at 1:30, the two men bought one item from the convenience store. Police think they planned to steal from the clerk then, but a customer entered the store.

The men returned a short time later, and again went to the clerk to purchase one item. At that time, one of the men reached into the register and grabbed an undetermined amount of money.

The men were last seen leaving the area on foot, but a witness described a 2001- to 2006-model, purple Dodge Stratus in the area at the time. Click here for security video of the car passing by.

Anyone who might help the investigation is asked to call Sheboygan Police, (920) 459-3333, or Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers toll-free, 1-877-283-8436.