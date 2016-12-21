Montgomery Madness Takes Over

For years when you thought “Packers vs. Vikings” and thought of a running back, you thought about Adrian Peterson. And for good reason. But now, coming off the game of his life, Ty Montgomery is the back to watch on this Christmas Eve.

“To be honest I didn’t know that’s what people were doing,” Montgomery said. “But I’m not thinking about it. Whatever it takes to win, it really doesn’t matter as long as we get the win at the end of the day.”

Last week Montgomery had 98 of his career high 162 yards after contact. It’s not quite the performance Peterson had against the Packers in 2012 but it’s still pretty good.

“I don’t try to live up to any numbers,” Montgomery said. ‘I have a standard that I want to meet, but the numbers aren’t always going to meet that standard. It is about how I play the game.”

“It’s amazing,” said receiver Randall Cobb. “The way that he has progressed with the position, his body size is actually geared more towards a running back.”

Schroeder: Ty Montgomery, a Stanford man, feels that film study helps him generate yards after contact on the field as he hones in on the techniques of his opponents to help generate success.

The Vikings boast the third-best passing defense in the NFL, but have a substandard run defense. With that in mind, Montgomery’s contributions will carry a lot of weight on Christmas Eve.

“Finishing runs, breaking tackles, we talk about that all the time,” Montgomery said. “There are some things that you have to react to, but as far as watching how guys play, I definitely think film study can help with that.”