Packers fans line up early to shovel Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Snow is no match for a legion of Green Bay Packers fans. Some fans have been lined up for hours Thursday morning to shovel Lambeau Field ahead of Saturday’s Packers-Vikings game.

Last weekend’s storm dumped several inches of snow on Green Bay, and the stadium needs to be shoveled out ahead of Christmas Eve.

The team is asking for as many as 650 people to remove snow on Dec. 22. Shovelers should report to the Mills Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side at 8 a.m. Shoveling will continue throughout the day as needed.

Some fans are so excited they showed up well before the opening of the gates.

Brian Fenske of Shiocton spoke with Kristyn Allen on Action 2 News This Morning. He said he had already been in line for about three hours.

Fenske says shoveling Lambeau has become a tradition for his family.

“We love the people and we love the Packers,” Brian said.

Brian’s son Christopher echoed his dad’s feelings about helping out the Packers.

“It’s a good thing to do. Give back to the community, make some extra money for Christmas, if you’re behind and haven’t got presents yet. It’s a fun thing to do,” said Christopher Fenske.

Fans will be paid $10 per hour upon completion of work. The Packers provide the shovels.

But it’s not all about the money. Rob Wartick of Appleton said he lined up early because he got turned away last year. He says he wants to be part of the experience as the team works to “run the table.”

“I didn’t get in, I didn’t get a chance. I wanted to come that much earlier this year so I made sure I was one of the people who got to shovel,” Rob said. “With the playoffs looming for the Packers, I wanted to be part of the atmosphere.”

Nelson Cox of Appleton says it’s an honor to shovel for the Packers, and it’s good fresh air and exercise.

Greg Blahnik came from Florida for the game. He says it’s an “honor and privilege” to shovel at Lambeau.

Christopher Oslund traveled from Illinois to shovel. He said part of his reason for making the journey is to get a look at the progress at the Titletown District.

You must be at least 18 years old to shovel.

The Packers-Vikings Christmas Eve showdown kicks off at noon.

The Packers are 8-6, just ahead of the 7-7 Vikings in the NFC North rankings.