State responds to Dassey’s attorneys in court papers and asks for oral arguments

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is asking the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals to hear oral arguments in the state’s effort to keep Brendan Dassey in prison.

The State submitted a brief Wednesday — a procedural reply to arguments from Dassey’s attorneys — arguing to the appellate court why Dassey should remain in prison for his role in the Halloween, 2005, murder of Teresa Halbach.

Last August, a district court overturned Dassey’s conviction, agreeing with defense attorneys who argued the then-teenage boy’s confession was invalid, because of a diminished mental capacity and because he was misled and coerced by investigators.

The state appealed that ruling to the Seventh District Court of Appeals, and laid out their arguments in that Wednesday’s brief.

State prosecutors say Dassey’s confession to his role in Halbach’s murder was entirely voluntary. They say investigators had the mother’s permission to interview him and he was read his Miranda rights. They say he gave details about the rape and murder that were not given to him through the investigators’ open ended questions and were corroborated by evidence.

The document describes Dassey as wracked by guilt, losing 40 pounds and staring into space, “crying…uncontrollably,” and confessing some information to a cousin two months later.

The State says although Dassey’s attorneys make much of his youth and mental capacity, they don’t offer any serious response to the appellate court’s previous rulings on interrogations of suspects with similar limitations.

Dassey remains in the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage while he waits a decision on his freedom.

Dassey’s case gained international attention with the release one year ago of the Netflix documentary series “Making a Murderer” about his uncle Steven Avery, who was also convicted of Halbach’s murder and is appealing his life prison sentence.