Witnesses testify to complaints against Hortonville police chief

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) – The fate of Hortonville’s police chief is now before the village’s police commission.

The first day of the commission’s hearing into complaints about Chief Michael Sullivan wrapped up around 10 o’clock Wednesday night.

Village Board President Traci Martens filed a 14-page complaint against Sullivan, accusing him of discriminatory comments against both women and minorities. We expect to hear more specifics about those claims as the hearing unfolds.

It also accuses Sullivan of interfering with the internal investigation, saying he tried to interrogate village employees and even police officers serving under him so they would not cooperate.

Sullivan was placed on paid administrative leave in October.

He has the right to a closed-door hearing but wanted the process conducted out in the open, so the public hearing is being held at the municipal services center.

The hearing is a lot like a trial, with lawyers representing both sides. The commission heard about five hours of witness testimony after the attorney’s opening statements.

“There’s a rule in law enforcement that in an internal investigation law enforcement employees must tell the truth. The cardinal rule is they have to tell the truth. If they don’t, it’s a clear understanding that results in termination,” James Macy, the attorney representing the village told the police commission.

Sergeant Brian Bahr was one of the witnesses called Wednesday. He was asked about comments Chief Sullivan made about officers going behind his back.

“Later, months down the road, while that investigation continued, he said he was frustrated to the point where if officers went behind his back again, he would pursue termination,” Bahr said.

Sullivan’s attorneys will present their witnesses on Thursday. We’re told he might call as many as 20 witnesses.

“The chief is going to tell you, during the course of these proceedings, he’s made mistakes.He’s used some off-color language when he was in the shop with the other cops. He’ll also tell you those things that he said, he wished he sure as heck hadn’t said. He won’t repeat that mistake,” Sullivan’s senior attorney, Greg Gill, said in his opening statement.

The police commission can decide to suspend, demote or fire the chief. The commission doesn’t have to issue its ruling Thursday, and there’s no indication when it will do so.

In previous interviews with Sullivan, he’s denied wrongdoing. He’s been the chief of police for Hortonville for 14 years.

A number of residents spoke out at a village board meeting shortly after he was put on leave, asking for him to be reinstated.