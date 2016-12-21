Things to know for the Christmas Eve Packers-Vikings game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers (8-6) return to Lambeau Field to host the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is at noon. This is their last home game of the regular season. Tickets feature a photo from Staci Abel of Pray, Montana, whose photo was the winning entry in this year’s Packers Ticket Takeover Contest.

It’s the Packers’ first game on a Saturday during the regular season in almost 20 years. The last time the Packers played on Christmas Eve was in 2004, when they beat Minnesota 34-31 to get the NFC North crown. Yeah, we remember that, too.

The Packers are 5-2 at home this season. They have an impressive 10-3-1 record against the Vikings in their last 14 regular and post-season meetings. Their record under Mike McCarthy over the past 10 years is an equally dominant 14-6-1 record, looking at just regular season games.

Here are some things to know about Sunday’s game:

Broadcasts – Bring It with You – Gameday Giveaways – Traffic – Transportation – Parking & Tailgating – Gates & Atrium – Security – Pre-game – National Anthem – Halftime – Get Loud Lambeau – Health – Wi-Fi



BROADCASTS

TV: The game is broadcast on TV by Fox Sports with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews. It’s also available on DirecTV on channel 711. Check your local over air, cable, and satellite listings.

RADIO: Packers Radio Network coverage airs on 50 stations in 5 states. Locally, you can listen on WTMJ AM 620. Westwood One and Sirius Satellite Radio will also broadcast the game.

Back to top

BRING IT WITH YOU

Extra layers of clothing. The StormCenter 2 forecast calls for temperatures close to freezing. Bellin Health recommends loose, dry layers — more layers let you adjust as you feel warmer, but you don’t want to overdress. It also recommends a hat, mittens, and insulated, waterproof boots.

You might also want an extra shopping bag. The Packers declared the final regular-season home game the “Fan Appreciation Game” and will have extra giveaways and promotions.

Back to top

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAYS

Giveaways include a new Chevrolet (OK, skip the shopping bag), a cabin for two on the Packers Legends Cruise, a Chula Vista vacation, Ariens Sno-thro snowblowers and Kohl’s Department Store gift cards.

Mills Fleet Farm will distribute 60,000 hand warmers at the gates. Limit one package (containing 2 hand warmers) per person. These are intended for fans with outdoor seats, so if you’ll be watching the game from inside please don’t take one.

Chevrolet will also distribute car flags.

Back to top

TRAFFIC

The Department of Transportation says the heaviest congestion happens 3 hours before the game and again 3 hours after. You can see traffic congestion in real-time with our Timesaver Traffic interactive map on WBAY.com and the Action 2 News On the Go app for Apple and Android devices. Visit 511wi.gov for the very latest travel condition reports.

If you need driving directions to Lambeau Field, click here: http://www.packers.com/lambeau-field/stadium-info/directions.html

Around the stadium

Around the stadium, Oneida Street from Lombardi Avenue to Mike McCarthy Way (formerly Potts Avenue) and Armed Forces Drive are closed to traffic four hours before kickoff and two hours after the game. During the game, Lombardi Avenue is closed from Oneida to Ridge Road, and only motorists with a valid stadium parking pass will be allowed to enter.

After the game, Oneida Street is a one-way street going north from Lombardi Avenue to West Mason Street; Ridge Road is a one-way street going north from Valley View Road to West Mason Street, and one way going south from Valley View to Cormier Road. Mike McCarthy way becomes a one-way street going east from Oneida to Ashland Avenue.

Back to top

TRANSPORTATION

Green Bay Metro offers free bus rides to and from the stadium on special game day routes: the Cheesehead, the QB Sneak, the Quick Slant and the Lambeau Leap. These special routes run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. After the game, buses run about every 30 minutes until the last bus leaves Lambeau Field at 5 p.m. Click here for printable maps of game day routes.

Lamers Bus Lines offers the Lamers Express Game Day shuttle service to and from stops around Brown County. Stops include Austin Straubel International Airport, hotels and motels and bars. All buses drop off before the game and pick up after the game at The Bar on Holmgren Way. The cost is $7 each way, cash only. No advance reservations are required. Click here for a schedule of stops around Brown County. Game day transportation is also available from the Fox Valley, Oshkosh, Wausau, Milwaukee and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Click here for details about those rides.

The Packers and its partners have a Designated Driver program. Fans can register at kiosks in the atrium, Sections 109 and 112 on the lower concourse and on the 6th and 7th floors in the South End. Suite and club guests can register at concierge desks. Fans who register will receive a voucher for a non-alcoholic beverage and be eligible to win a mini helmet signed by Mike McCarthy.

Back to top

PARKING & TAILGATING

The Lambeau Field parking lot opens at 8 a.m. for parking permit holders.

Lambeau Field has a designated drop-off zone on the west side of the stadium. Drivers must be going north on Ridge Road to access the drop-off area.

Tailgaters are allowed to use grills with charcoal or L.P. gas, but no wood, fryers or open flames. Grills must be at least two inches above the pavement and have adult supervision at all times. Everything must be extinguished before you leave it unattended. Charcoal can be disposed of in receptacles provided in the parking lot.

Waste Management placed green dumpsters throughout the parking lot for recyclables. Recyclable items include aluminum cans; tin cans; beer, wine, and liquor bottles; paper and cardboard.

Back to top

GATES & ATRIUM

Fans with seats in the South End must enter through the Shopko Gate. All other fans should use the gate suggested on tickets.

The American Family Insurance gate opens at 8 a.m. to allow people to visit the Atrium, Pro Shop, Hall of Fame and restaurants. All other gates open at 10 a.m., two hours before kickoff.

Once a ticket is scanned, exit and re-entry with the same ticket is not allowed.

Because it’s Christmas Eve, the Packers Pro Shop, Lambeau Field atrium, 1919 Kitchen & Tap and guest services will close at 4 p.m. Atrium eateries will close at the end of the game.

The Packers Pro Shop is open to ticketed guests only; it’s open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Game Day Store on the west side of the stadium is open to everyone from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., then will close for 15 minutes and reopen at 10 a.m. to ticketed fans only, until 4 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is open from 8 a.m. until kickoff.

Back to top

SECURITY

Fans are reminded to use the gate printed on their ticket. Exiting and re-entering the stadium is not allowed on the same ticket.

New this year, the Green Bay Packers installed walk-through metal detectors at all gates. Similar to an airport, fans need to place metal objects the size of a small cellphone or larger into a tray before passing through the metal detector. Unlike airports, fans will not need to remove jackets, shoes, wallets, watches, keys or coins. There are express lanes for fans who are not carrying in bags or stadium seats.

The NFL mandates walk-through metal detectors at all stadium gates for the 2016 season.

As in previous years, NFL policy bans large purses, bags and some stadium seats.

You can have bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″; you can also have one-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar).

You can have small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, along with one of the clear bag options.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

You can have stadium seats with backs only if they have no zippers, pockets or concealed areas.

Padded seats with backs are available for rent inside the stadium.

Small cameras and binoculars must be carried loosely or in a clear bag.

Any items that do not meet the rules for security clearance must be taken back to your vehicle or confiscated. Confiscated items will be disposed of. Fans and their belongings may be searched when entering the stadium, and won’t be allowed into the game if they refuse to be searched. For more information on NFL security, visit http://nfl.com/allclear.

Stadium seats (portable seat backs) are available for rental in the lower concourse.

Back to top

PRE-GAME

The Tundra Tailgate Zone on the east side of the parking lot is open to the public from 8 a.m. until one hour after the game. You don’t need a ticket to the game to get in. The Tundra Tailgate Zone features live music, autographs and giveaways, and food and beverages in a climate-controlled tent.

Choirs from Green Bay Preble High School, Notre Dame Academy and Pulaski High School will sing at gates as fans enter the stadium.

Meghan Morgan of Pulaski will be honored during pre-game festivities by Shopko Kids Making a Difference for her efforts to help students in the special education classroom and inspiring other kids to build relationships with students with special needs.

Back to top

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Green Bay native Scott Ramsay performs the national anthem. The tenor performed at Lambeau Field in 2008.

Back to top

HALFTIME

Choirs from Green Bay Preble High School, Notre Dame Academy and Pulaski High School will sing a holiday song at halftime.

On the field, Seymour High School and Xavier High School players will compete in the High School Quarterback Challenge.

Back to top

GET LOUD LAMBEAU

At crucial times during the game, messages and videos on the TundraVision boards will encourage fans to “get loud,” taking advantage of the acoustics of the renovations to Lambeau Field. An example is when the Packers are defending on third and fourth downs. Fans will also see “Get Loud Lambeau” signs in the concourses encouraging fan participation.

Back to top

HEALTH

The StormCenter 2 forecast calls for temperatures close to freezing. Hypothermia and frostbite can occur even at these temperatures.

Bellin Health recommends you dress in loose, dry layers. More layers let you adjust as you feel warmer, but you don’t want to overdress. It also recommends a hat, mittens, and insulated, waterproof boots.

Drink alcohol beverages in moderation. Alcohol can cause dehydration, which makes you more susceptible to the cold, and inhibits your body’s ability to generate heat. It can also impair your judgment and ability to recognize when you’re too cold. Watch for signs of frostbite and seek medical attention immediately if you notice grayish, white or yellowed skin; pain or numbness; or waxy skin.

Smoking is not allowed anywhere within the stadium. The Packers say this policy extends to smokeless and electronic cigarettes as well.

Nursing rooms are now available in the main atrium and fourth-floor club level, and chairs and electrical outlets are available in family restrooms as well.

Back to top

WI-FI

The Packers partnered with other companies to enhance its free wireless Internet service inside the stadium. Look on your mobile device’s Wi-Fi settings and connect to “LambeauField.”

Back to top