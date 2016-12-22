After numerous fires, local department warns of recalled dehumidifiers

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) – The Sheboygan Fire Department is reminding all people to check to see if their dehumidifier has been recalled.

The department says it has responded to “numerous basement fires” started by dehumidifiers.

Millions of units have been recalled because they can overheat and catch fire.

GREE RECALL

Gree’s dehumidifier recall was first announced in 2013, expanded in 2014, and then reannounced in 2016. It involves 2.5 million units.

From the company’s website:

This recall involves 20, 25, 30, 40, 45, 50, 65 and 70-pint dehumidifiers with brand names Danby, De’Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima. The brand name and the pint capacity are printed on the front of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

Click here for model numbers or search for your unit.

Users should unplug recalled units and contact Gree for a refund. Call the toll-free hotline at 1-866-853-2802.

GD MIDEA RECALL

GD Midea recalled 3.4 million units sold in the United States and Canada after dozens of reports of smoke and fire, causing millions in property damage.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the GD Midea recall involves these sizes and brand names:

25, 30, 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, and 75-pint dehumidifiers with the following brand names: Airworks, Alen, Arcticaire, Arctic King, Beaumark, Coolworks, ComfortAire, Comfort Star, Continental Electic, Crosley, Daewoo, Danby, Danby & Designer, Dayton, Degree, Diplomat, Edgestar, Excell, Fellini, Forest Air, Frigidaire, GE, Grunaire, Hanover, Honeywell, Homestyles, Hyundai, Ideal Air, Kenmore, Keystone, Kul, Midea, Nantucket, Ocean Breeze, Pelonis, Perfect Aire, Perfect Home, Polar Wind, Premiere, Professional Series, Royal Sovereign, Simplicity, Sunbeam, SPT, Sylvania, TGM, Touch Point, Trutemp, Uberhaus, Westpointe, Winix, and Winixl

Click here for model numbers or to search for your unit.

Owners should unplug the recalled units and contact GD Midea for a refund. Call toll free at 1-800-600-3055. Customer service hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.