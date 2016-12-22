Boy dies after fall from water slide at Mt. Olympus

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WBAY) – A boy has died after falling from a water slide at Mt. Olympus Water Park, according to our Madison sister station WKOW.

The water park is closed for the season.

Lake Delton Police tell WKOW that the boy and two others got inside the park and were able to climb to the top of an outdoor water slide.

One of the boys took a sled down the slide. At the halfway point, he got caught in snow. As the boy tried to free himself, he fell 35 feet to the ground.

WKOW reports that rescue crews were called to the park at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. They attempted to resuscitate the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the area near the water slide is fenced and all gates were locked.

Police say the boy’s family was staying at a Mt. Olympus hotel.

The Sauk County Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting with the investigation.