Brown County votes to plow 6 miles of Fox River Trail

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Brown County Board of Supervisors has approved plowing six miles of the Fox River Recreational Trail.

County Executive Troy Streckenbach says the vote was 24-1. The estimated cost to plow that stretch of trail is $21,000.

The six-mile stretch runs from Porlier Street in Green Bay south to Heritage Road in De Pere.

The plowing will be contracted out, and depend on conditions.

The vote was inspired by the positive reaction to Allouez plowing a three-mile stretch of trail that runs through the village.

The Fox River Trail is a popular destination for hikers, bikers, and walkers who have expressed a desire to use it year round.

It will be up to De Pere and Green Bay to cover the costs of plowing other parts of the trail. De Pere’s administrator says it will be on the council agenda in January.