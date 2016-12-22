Community helping boy recovering from crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – An outpouring of support continues for a Green Bay boy seriously hurt in a car crash earlier this month.

But we have great news to report: Friends say 10-year-old CJ Kime has turned the corner at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee and is beginning his recovery.

CJ was left fighting for his life on December 3 after police say a driver with a medical condition crashed into several cars at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and West Mason Street.

CJ was in one of those cars with his mom and brother, both of whom weren’t seriously injured.

At Centerpiece in Howard, a treatment center providing therapy to children with autism, CJ Kime and his family are the center of attention this Christmas.

“There were so many people asking the friends and family and church and police station, how can we help the family,” owner Janice Miles said.

Knowing the Kime family through autism support groups, Miles immediately organized a donation drive and started a YouCaring page to help the family through the holidays and with expenses.

So far $3,500 has been raised through the YouCaring site and other donations, along with Christmas presents and gas cards for the family.

“What has really surprised me especially is just the families that have been there, a lot of the families who are used to staying at Children’s Hospital, who know what’s needed in times like these, bringing in things that are going to be of comfort to mom, things to help make the stay a little bit easier,” Miles said.

Miles, who also has a child with autism, describes CJ as loving and highly intelligent.

“After many, many years of struggling with his autism, as he’s kind of come out of his shell, just to see how amazingly smart and gifted he is, I mean this kid could take apart a computer and put it back together again, he’s a really cool kid.”

And word out of Milwaukee Thursday was that CJ pulled through all of his surgeries and is doing much better.

“Mom sent me a message this morning saying she got a hug and a kiss from him. Yesterday they were able to get him out of bed for the first time since being in the hospital, so he’s definitely on the road to recovery.”>[Duration:0:13]

