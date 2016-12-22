Downtown Green Bay businesses say parking rules drive away customers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — Downtown businesses, city leaders, and city parking staff met Thursday to discuss new parking fees.

Those businesses said customers are complaining that they now have to pay to park for short stays, where it was free in the past.

In summer 2016, the city took away cashiers from the popular Adams Street parking lot.

It also took away free parking for the first hour.

“It had been filling to capacity, filling to capacity,” said Chris Pirlot, parking manager and operations division manager for the City of Green Bay. “It’s very popular. You need to encourage turnover so people don’t park for 8 or 9 hours.”

Now that people need to pay to park in the lot for any amount of time, downtown businesses said customers aren’t happy.

“I’ve heard some people who have said they won’t come back,” said Jon Sanford, general manager of KOKO Sushi on N. Washington St.

He said most of those complaints come from people picking up to-go orders.

“You have to pay a dollar to just walk right in and be here for three minutes and walk right out,” Sanford said. “I know it’s not that much really, but to some people it makes a difference and they’ll just stay away because of it.”

The restaurant has also heard from people who are older or have disabilities.

“With the weather and some people being a little bit more mobility challenged or just want to get straight in and not risk being in the weather,” Sanford said.

If a customer doesn’t pay the fee to park in the lot and ends up getting a ticket, it will cost at least $15.

The city said finding a way to please everyone isn’t easy.

“Everyone’s got a different need in the parking area. Whether it’s long-term parking, short-term parking for customers running into pick up and drop off,” Pirlot said.

Parking officials will discuss how to make the parking situation more convenient for everyone after the first of the year.

They said cashiers are not coming back, but will discuss possibly reprogramming the pay stations so customers can pay for shorter periods of time.

The city said more pay stations are coming next year and replacing cashiers.