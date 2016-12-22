Facebook post reunites couple with stolen gifts

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – What started as a holiday hardship is now a story best told through two photographs for William and Dorothy Roberts.

The Lancaster couple, who recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, were sent two photos made into glass as a Christmas gift from their daughter in Florida.

“I love everything about them,” Dorothy said of the photos.

The pictures, one of the couple and the other of their 4-year-old great-grandson, were in a package that was stolen from their front porch.

“I hadn’t known that the package was here,” Dorothy said.

Police found the trashed package blocks away but didn’t know where to find the owners, so they posted the photos on Facebook. It took less than a day for people to recognize the couple and for police to get the photos back to the couple.

“I’m glad we have a picture we can keep for a long time,” Dorothy said. “Everything fell in place, and maybe it’s the time of the year for that because it’s really a Christmas gift.”

Police are still looking for the person who swiped the package from the couple’s home.