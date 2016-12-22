Federal trial for Dr. Szyman set for May 2017

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A federal trial is scheduled for a Manitowoc County doctor who was the target of a federal investigation.

Dr. Charles Szyman will stand trial at the federal courthouse in Green Bay on May 1, 2017.

Target 2 Investigates was the first to tell you about accusations of over-prescribing against Szyman. After an investigation, state and federal authorities found he was handing out far too many prescription painkillers and could be linked to patients’ deaths.

He’s facing 19 criminal counts on federal drug charges.

Szyman’s medical license was temporarily suspended by the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board.

He was terminated from Holy Family Memorial in Manitowoc last year.