Gov. Walker addresses upcoming budget, future plans

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Governor Scott Walker is hoping that states like Wisconsin will have more local control once President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

On Thursday he reflected on the recent election while addressing its potential impact on the upcoming state budget due in February.

Gov. Walker says he’s excited about what lies ahead in 2017.

At the governor’s mansion, Action 2 News spoke with the governor one-on-one about a number of different issues, from the upcoming state budget to President-elect Trump, and how the November election results could impact a wide range of policies.

Walker said, “I’d like to see from Wisconsin’s point of view a shift of responsibilities in resources from Washington back to the states, and that’s what our founders intended.”

Specifically, the governor says he’s seeking welfare reform that would drug test recipients of public assistance, and also provide states with the ability to have more say in how federal transportation funding, and educational dollars are spent.

It’s something he’s already discussed with the president-elect.

“Ideas and reforms that we push forward are actually working. I mean, more people are employed in the state this year than ever before. Unemployment is at a 15-year low,” said Walker.

Funding for worker training programs will be a focus of the governor’s pending state budget.

Walker added, “Anyone who’s physically and mentally capable of working should be in the workforce. Tommy Thompson did that twenty-plus years ago. We were a leader then, we should be a leader again.”

With Republicans in control of Washington, Walker says the idea of a third term is more appealing.

“If any one thing made me more likely to consider running again, I think it’s that, the idea after six years of being in office where we’ve done so much to move the state forward but much of what’s left has been restricted by the federal government. The possibility is by the middle of this coming year many if not all of those restrictions might be gone,” said Walker.

The governor says he will make a final decision on a third term after the passage of the state budget in July.

As the budget process moves forward, State Sen. Dave Hansen (D-Green Bay) says he’s concerned about the future of Seniorcare, a program that helps more than 90,000 older adults in Wisconsin afford their medications. Hansen voted to create Seniorcare in 2001, and Gov. Walker has tried in past budgets to eliminate it. Hansen issued this statement:

Given the past efforts by the Governor to eliminate it and my recent conversation with the Secretary (of Health Services), I am concerned what changes might be ahead for SeniorCare and for the people who rely on it to afford their needed medications… “People voted for change in November and change is going to happen. Given the Governor’s past actions and current conversations in Washington, my concern is that we don’t lose valuable programs like SeniorCare and Medicare in the process.”