Green Bay German Shepherd Rescue receives $25,000 grant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Green Bay German Shepherd rescue has been awarded a $25,000 grant from this year’s Petco Holiday Wishes campaign.

White Paws German Shepherd Rescue posted the announcement at the E. Mason St Petco store on its Facebook page Wednesday.

White Paws is the only organization from Wisconsin, and one of 54 organizations nationwide, to receive a grant from the program.

The story of Nic Marzahl of Sheboygan (pictured above), who suffered from PTSD after serving in Iraq, earned the rescue the grant. He and his wife adopted a dog through the organization and trained it to be a PTSD rescue dog, which helped Nic get out of the house for the first time in two years.

White Paws is based in Green Bay and doesn’t have a physical shelter. The dogs are in foster homes for at least three weeks as they wait to be adopted.

“We’re really hoping that we can get the votes to expand our program and just help more dogs,” said Nancy De Moulin, founder/president of White Paws German Shepherd Rescue.

And there’s still time to help White Paws win even more grant money. People’s Choice voting goes through Saturday, Dec. 31. Click here to vote.