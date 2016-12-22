Green Bay ties steals record with 22, cruises to 108-59 win

GREEN BAY, Wis. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) – Kerem Kanter continued his strong play and Tevin Findlay put forth a record-breaking steals performance as the Green Bay Phoenix men’s basketball team cruised to a 108-59 victory over Saint Mary’s on Thursday night at the Resch Center.

Kanter scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, recording his first career double-double in his first career start. The native of Turkey has now scored in double-figures in five-straight games, averaging over 18 points per game during this impressive stretch.

With the team tying the program record for steals in a game with 22, Findlay accounted for the most of them, registering nine steals and setting the new program record. Findlay’s record broke the previous high set by Jordan Fouse (8) in 2013.

Findlay scored eight points, added eight rebounds and dished out seven assists to go along with his nine steals.

The 108 points scored are the most by Green Bay this season and the most since it put up 115 points against Detroit Mercy last season. The Phoenix shot a season-best 55.4 percent (41-74) from the field and recorded the second most 3s with nine in the game.

Including Kanter, five players in all recorded double-figures for Green Bay, led by Jamar Hurdle’s 21 points and eight rebounds. Warren Jones (13), Kameron Hankerson (10) and David Jesperson (10) all put in strong performances, with Hankerson and Jesperson recording career-highs.

All 10 players to play for Green Bay (6-6) in the game scored at least six points and eight players recorded at least one steal.

View PDF box score.

Writethru courtesy of Green Bay Athletics