High school prep scores for Thursday, December 22, 2016

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aquinas 59, Sparta 55
Arrowhead 87, Germantown 37
Augusta 77, Cornell 57
Bangor 56, West Salem 55
Baraboo 40, Adams-Friendship 39
Beloit Memorial 65, Verona Area 63, OT
Benton 55, Southwestern 52
Bloomer 106, Spooner 25
Brookfield East 85, Kenosha Tremper 55
Brookwood 57, Hillsboro 44
Cambria-Friesland 74, Johnson Creek 47
Cameron 47, Unity 43
Campbellsport 71, North Fond du Lac 27
Clear Lake 69, Amery 52
Columbus 79, New Glarus 64
Columbus Catholic 78, Gilman 41
Darlington 57, Platteville 39
Durand 55, Baldwin-Woodville 43
Eau Claire Memorial 59, Superior 43
Eau Claire North 66, Hudson 40
Edgewood 61, McFarland 49
Elkhorn Area 68, Big Foot 61
Elmwood/Plum City 64, Gilmanton 43
Fond du Lac 74, Menasha 48
Gibraltar 85, Sevastopol 46
Grafton 69, Green Bay West 49
Grantsburg 64, Clayton 28
Green Bay Southwest 61, West De Pere 53
Greenfield 105, Milw. Bay View 102
Greenwood 84, Granton 57
Hilbert 68, Sheboygan County Christian 48
Hope Christian 60, Saint Francis 52
Horicon 62, Central Wisconsin Christian 35
Howards Grove 78, Cedar Grove-Belgium 51
Ithaca 79, Riverdale 66
Jefferson 56, Milton 36
Kettle Moraine 68, Fort Atkinson 61
Kimberly 65, Bay Port 57
Kohler 71, Reedsville 52
La Crosse Logan 74, Tomah 63
Lake Holcombe 82, Shell Lake 51
Lake Mills 92, Marshall 61
Lakeland 69, Merrill 59
Lakeside Lutheran 80, Cambridge 37
Lodi 56, Belleville 39
Madison West 68, Madison East 60
Marshfield 58, Chippewa Falls 38
Mauston 65, Black River Falls 51
McDonell Central 93, Osseo-Fairchild 64
Medford Area 78, D.C. Everest 58
Middleton 96, Janesville Parker 29
Milwaukee Marshall 69, West Bend West 61
Milwaukee Pulaski 61, Milwaukee School of Languages 57
Monona Grove 87, Little Chute 67
Monroe 77, Whitewater 60
Mosinee 65, Weyauwega-Fremont 45
Mukwonago 82, Waterford 50
Necedah 66, Lincoln 48
Neenah 63, Oshkosh West 60
Neillsville 74, Colby 51
New Holstein 83, Brillion 51
New Lisbon 51, La Farge 33
New London 70, Freedom 62
Newman Catholic 54, Abbotsford 51
Notre Dame 68, Green Bay Preble 57
Oconto 67, Kewaunee 28
Onalaska 74, Prairie du Chien 73
Palmyra-Eagle 51, Dodgeland 39
Pardeeville 77, Princeton/Green Lake 52
Peshtigo 61, Bonduel 38
Pewaukee 63, New Berlin Eisenhower 57
Plymouth 80, Green Bay East 58
Poynette 72, Waterloo 55
Racine Case 63, Racine Park 59
Racine Horlick 61, Hamilton 53
Random Lake 65, Lomira 53
Regis 68, Fall Creek 54
River Falls 40, New Richmond 39
River Ridge 44, Seneca 31
River Valley 71, Iowa-Grant 62
Rosholt 53, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 42
Royall 72, Wonewoc-Center 56
Sauk Prairie 55, Mount Horeb 51, OT
Sheboygan Falls 82, Chilton 52
Shullsburg 69, Scales Mound 22
Solon Springs 73, Birchwood 38
St. Mary Catholic 52, Mishicot 36
Stanley-Boyd 65, Altoona 62
Stoughton 93, Dodgeville 51
Sturgeon Bay 67, Southern Door 43
Two Rivers 64, Kiel 58
Valders 61, Roncalli 41
Waupun 53, Martin Luther 50
Wausau East 75, Antigo 54
Wauzeka-Steuben 69, Belmont 38
Westosha Central 70, Wilmot Union 47
Wild Rose 54, Iola-Scandinavia 46
Xavier 97, Fox Valley Lutheran 75
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Crandon vs. Prentice, ccd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amery 78, Spooner 50
Appleton East 60, Kimberly 53, OT
Baraboo 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46
Barneveld 67, Argyle 36
Bay Port 61, Marshfield 42
Beaver Dam 82, Wisconsin Lutheran 40
Birchwood 44, Solon Springs 37
Black Hawk 49, Albany 25
Bowler 50, Tigerton 39
Boyceville 64, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 23
Brodhead 63, Oregon 61
Byron, Ill. 61, Cuba City 37
Cambria-Friesland 42, Wayland Academy 11
Cassville 58, Highland 29
Clayton 61, Grantsburg 29
Clinton 50, Lake Mills 38
Columbus 60, Mayville 55
Crandon 63, Goodman/Pembine 18
De Pere 47, Ashwaubenon 37
Decorah, Iowa 35, Prairie du Chien 24
Deerfield 41, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 25
Dominican 57, Milwaukee Riverside University 41
Eau Claire Memorial 59, Superior 43
Elcho 65, Phelps 36
Fall River 63, Dodgeland 19
Fond du Lac 68, Neenah 63
Frederic 31, Turtle Lake 28
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46, Blair-Taylor 31
Gibraltar 70, Crivitz 41
Grafton 50, Green Bay East 27
Hamilton 39, Kenosha Tremper 24
Holmen 55, Black River Falls 26
Homestead 59, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58
Hope Christian 38, Saint Francis 36
Horicon 62, Johnson Creek 17
Hudson 68, Hastings, Minn. 42
Iola-Scandinavia 40, St. Mary Catholic 36
Iowa-Grant 62, Pecatonica 25
Kewaskum 45, Random Lake 38
Kickapoo 32, Royall 25
Lincoln 70, Stanley-Boyd 54
Luxemburg-Casco 69, Southern Door 55
Marathon 39, Stratford 38
Markesan 38, Central Wisconsin Christian 28
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue, Iowa 56, Platteville 55
McDonell Central 58, Eleva-Strum 22
Melrose-Mindoro 74, Cashton 41
Menomonie 85, La Crosse Logan 40
Milton 55, Jefferson 44
Milw. Washington 65, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 56
Milwaukee Academy of Science 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 47
Mosinee 51, Merrill 47
Muskego 50, Burlington 47
New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Pewaukee 53
New London 79, Clintonville 22
Newman Catholic 50, Nekoosa 44
North Fond du Lac 49, Campbellsport 40
Northwood 69, New Auburn 25
Oconomowoc 61, Slinger 59
Osseo-Fairchild 66, Augusta 61
Owen-Withee 74, Greenwood 36
Peshtigo 55, Little Chute 54
Prescott 42, Spring Valley 32
Racine Case 67, Racine Park 61
Randolph 37, Princeton/Green Lake 27
Reedsburg Area 55, Lodi 40
Regis 41, Colfax 36
Rib Lake 47, Abbotsford 45
Rio 68, Williams Bay 43
River Falls 47, La Crosse Central 41
Saint Croix Central 54, Durand 45
Sauk Prairie 49, River Valley 38
Sheboygan Falls 57, Lomira 50
Shell Lake 59, Lake Holcombe 51
Shiocton 67, Wautoma 34
South Shore 69, Winter 34
Sparta 64, Luther 45
Three Lakes 80, Laona-Wabeno 33
Unity 53, Pepin/Alma 43
Waterford 53, Shoreland Lutheran 47
Watertown 41, Hartford Union 33
Waukesha South 48, Greendale 30
Waupaca 80, Berlin 70
West Bend West 62, West Bend East 36
West De Pere 70, Denmark 35
Whitefish Bay 38, Menomonee Falls 37
Whitewater 67, Delavan-Darien 21
Wilmot Union 73, Westosha Central 45
Wisconsin Heights 49, Wisconsin Dells 48
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 80, Wausau East 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Northland Pines vs. Medford Area, ppd.
BOYS HOCKEY
Baldwin-Woodville 4, Tomah 0
Beaver Dam 5, Greendale 4, OT
Beloit Memorial 3, Janesville 2
D.C. Everest 7, Marshfield 1
Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 3, Superior 2
Eau Claire North 3, Mosinee 0
Fond du Lac 3, Monona Grove 2
Hudson 5, New Richmond 0
McFarland 5, Milton 3
Onalaska 6, La Crescent, Minn. 0
Sauk Prairie 8, Monroe 1
St. Paul Highland Park, Minn. 8, Amery 1
Tomahawk 7, Chequamegon/Phillips 5
Wausau West 8, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
West Salem/Bangor 5, Avalanche 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
Appleton United 3, Arrowhead 2
Point-Rapids 3, Waupaca/Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/ Manawa 1
Sun Prairie 1, Lakeshore Lightning 0