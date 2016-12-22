High school prep scores for Thursday, December 22, 2016

REBOOT - Action 2 Sports football HD 340x250 generic By and Published: Updated:
de-pere

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aquinas 59, Sparta 55

Arrowhead 87, Germantown 37

Augusta 77, Cornell 57

Bangor 56, West Salem 55

Baraboo 40, Adams-Friendship 39

Beloit Memorial 65, Verona Area 63, OT

Benton 55, Southwestern 52

Bloomer 106, Spooner 25

Brookfield East 85, Kenosha Tremper 55

Brookwood 57, Hillsboro 44

Cambria-Friesland 74, Johnson Creek 47

Cameron 47, Unity 43

Campbellsport 71, North Fond du Lac 27

Clear Lake 69, Amery 52

Columbus 79, New Glarus 64

Columbus Catholic 78, Gilman 41

Darlington 57, Platteville 39

Durand 55, Baldwin-Woodville 43

Eau Claire Memorial 59, Superior 43

Eau Claire North 66, Hudson 40

Edgewood 61, McFarland 49

Elkhorn Area 68, Big Foot 61

Elmwood/Plum City 64, Gilmanton 43

Fond du Lac 74, Menasha 48

Gibraltar 85, Sevastopol 46

Grafton 69, Green Bay West 49

Grantsburg 64, Clayton 28

Green Bay Southwest 61, West De Pere 53

Greenfield 105, Milw. Bay View 102

Greenwood 84, Granton 57

Hilbert 68, Sheboygan County Christian 48

Hope Christian 60, Saint Francis 52

Horicon 62, Central Wisconsin Christian 35

Howards Grove 78, Cedar Grove-Belgium 51

Ithaca 79, Riverdale 66

Jefferson 56, Milton 36

Kettle Moraine 68, Fort Atkinson 61

Kimberly 65, Bay Port 57

Kohler 71, Reedsville 52

La Crosse Logan 74, Tomah 63

Lake Holcombe 82, Shell Lake 51

Lake Mills 92, Marshall 61

Lakeland 69, Merrill 59

Lakeside Lutheran 80, Cambridge 37

Lodi 56, Belleville 39

Madison West 68, Madison East 60

Marshfield 58, Chippewa Falls 38

Mauston 65, Black River Falls 51

McDonell Central 93, Osseo-Fairchild 64

Medford Area 78, D.C. Everest 58

Middleton 96, Janesville Parker 29

Milwaukee Marshall 69, West Bend West 61

Milwaukee Pulaski 61, Milwaukee School of Languages 57

Monona Grove 87, Little Chute 67

Monroe 77, Whitewater 60

Mosinee 65, Weyauwega-Fremont 45

Mukwonago 82, Waterford 50

Necedah 66, Lincoln 48

Neenah 63, Oshkosh West 60

Neillsville 74, Colby 51

New Holstein 83, Brillion 51

New Lisbon 51, La Farge 33

New London 70, Freedom 62

Newman Catholic 54, Abbotsford 51

Notre Dame 68, Green Bay Preble 57

Oconto 67, Kewaunee 28

Onalaska 74, Prairie du Chien 73

Palmyra-Eagle 51, Dodgeland 39

Pardeeville 77, Princeton/Green Lake 52

Peshtigo 61, Bonduel 38

Pewaukee 63, New Berlin Eisenhower 57

Plymouth 80, Green Bay East 58

Poynette 72, Waterloo 55

Racine Case 63, Racine Park 59

Racine Horlick 61, Hamilton 53

Random Lake 65, Lomira 53

Regis 68, Fall Creek 54

River Falls 40, New Richmond 39

River Ridge 44, Seneca 31

River Valley 71, Iowa-Grant 62

Rosholt 53, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 42

Royall 72, Wonewoc-Center 56

Sauk Prairie 55, Mount Horeb 51, OT

Sheboygan Falls 82, Chilton 52

Shullsburg 69, Scales Mound 22

Solon Springs 73, Birchwood 38

St. Mary Catholic 52, Mishicot 36

Stanley-Boyd 65, Altoona 62

Stoughton 93, Dodgeville 51

Sturgeon Bay 67, Southern Door 43

Two Rivers 64, Kiel 58

Valders 61, Roncalli 41

Waupun 53, Martin Luther 50

Wausau East 75, Antigo 54

Wauzeka-Steuben 69, Belmont 38

Westosha Central 70, Wilmot Union 47

Wild Rose 54, Iola-Scandinavia 46

Xavier 97, Fox Valley Lutheran 75

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Crandon vs. Prentice, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amery 78, Spooner 50

Appleton East 60, Kimberly 53, OT

Baraboo 63, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46

Barneveld 67, Argyle 36

Bay Port 61, Marshfield 42

Beaver Dam 82, Wisconsin Lutheran 40

Birchwood 44, Solon Springs 37

Black Hawk 49, Albany 25

Bowler 50, Tigerton 39

Boyceville 64, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 23

Brodhead 63, Oregon 61

Byron, Ill. 61, Cuba City 37

Cambria-Friesland 42, Wayland Academy 11

Cassville 58, Highland 29

Clayton 61, Grantsburg 29

Clinton 50, Lake Mills 38

Columbus 60, Mayville 55

Crandon 63, Goodman/Pembine 18

De Pere 47, Ashwaubenon 37

Decorah, Iowa 35, Prairie du Chien 24

Deerfield 41, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 25

Dominican 57, Milwaukee Riverside University 41

Eau Claire Memorial 59, Superior 43

Elcho 65, Phelps 36

Fall River 63, Dodgeland 19

Fond du Lac 68, Neenah 63

Frederic 31, Turtle Lake 28

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46, Blair-Taylor 31

Gibraltar 70, Crivitz 41

Grafton 50, Green Bay East 27

Hamilton 39, Kenosha Tremper 24

Holmen 55, Black River Falls 26

Homestead 59, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58

Hope Christian 38, Saint Francis 36

Horicon 62, Johnson Creek 17

Hudson 68, Hastings, Minn. 42

Iola-Scandinavia 40, St. Mary Catholic 36

Iowa-Grant 62, Pecatonica 25

Kewaskum 45, Random Lake 38

Kickapoo 32, Royall 25

Lincoln 70, Stanley-Boyd 54

Luxemburg-Casco 69, Southern Door 55

Marathon 39, Stratford 38

Markesan 38, Central Wisconsin Christian 28

Marquette Catholic, Bellevue, Iowa 56, Platteville 55

McDonell Central 58, Eleva-Strum 22

Melrose-Mindoro 74, Cashton 41

Menomonie 85, La Crosse Logan 40

Milton 55, Jefferson 44

Milw. Washington 65, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 56

Milwaukee Academy of Science 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 47

Mosinee 51, Merrill 47

Muskego 50, Burlington 47

New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Pewaukee 53

New London 79, Clintonville 22

Newman Catholic 50, Nekoosa 44

North Fond du Lac 49, Campbellsport 40

Northwood 69, New Auburn 25

Oconomowoc 61, Slinger 59

Osseo-Fairchild 66, Augusta 61

Owen-Withee 74, Greenwood 36

Peshtigo 55, Little Chute 54

Prescott 42, Spring Valley 32

Racine Case 67, Racine Park 61

Randolph 37, Princeton/Green Lake 27

Reedsburg Area 55, Lodi 40

Regis 41, Colfax 36

Rib Lake 47, Abbotsford 45

Rio 68, Williams Bay 43

River Falls 47, La Crosse Central 41

Saint Croix Central 54, Durand 45

Sauk Prairie 49, River Valley 38

Sheboygan Falls 57, Lomira 50

Shell Lake 59, Lake Holcombe 51

Shiocton 67, Wautoma 34

South Shore 69, Winter 34

Sparta 64, Luther 45

Three Lakes 80, Laona-Wabeno 33

Unity 53, Pepin/Alma 43

Waterford 53, Shoreland Lutheran 47

Watertown 41, Hartford Union 33

Waukesha South 48, Greendale 30

Waupaca 80, Berlin 70

West Bend West 62, West Bend East 36

West De Pere 70, Denmark 35

Whitefish Bay 38, Menomonee Falls 37

Whitewater 67, Delavan-Darien 21

Wilmot Union 73, Westosha Central 45

Wisconsin Heights 49, Wisconsin Dells 48

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 80, Wausau East 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Northland Pines vs. Medford Area, ppd.

BOYS HOCKEY

Baldwin-Woodville 4, Tomah 0

Beaver Dam 5, Greendale 4, OT

Beloit Memorial 3, Janesville 2

D.C. Everest 7, Marshfield 1

Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 3, Superior 2

Eau Claire North 3, Mosinee 0

Fond du Lac 3, Monona Grove 2

Hudson 5, New Richmond 0

McFarland 5, Milton 3

Onalaska 6, La Crescent, Minn. 0

Sauk Prairie 8, Monroe 1

St. Paul Highland Park, Minn. 8, Amery 1

Tomahawk 7, Chequamegon/Phillips 5

Wausau West 8, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

West Salem/Bangor 5, Avalanche 1

GIRLS HOCKEY

Appleton United 3, Arrowhead 2

Point-Rapids 3, Waupaca/Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/ Manawa 1

Sun Prairie 1, Lakeshore Lightning 0

Related Posts

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s