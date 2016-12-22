Hortonville Police Chief presents his side

Related Coverage Witnesses testify to complaints against Hortonville police chief

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) – Hortonville’s embattled police chief is facing his accusers for a second night.

The police commission is holding public hearings to address complaints about Chief Michael Sullivan, who’s accused of violating employee rights, making discriminatory comments against women and minorities, and not being truthful during an internal investigation. He’s been on paid administrative leave since October.

On this second night of the hearing at Hortonville Community Hall, Sullivan gets to call his own witnesses to present his side.

His lawyer started by questioning a village administrator about police and fire bylaws and guidelines, but also about whether Sullivan was treated fairly.

It’s unclear whether Sullivan himself will testify.

In opening statements Wednesday, his lawyer said Sullivan admits making mistakes and using some off-color language around other cops in the shop — comments he regrets.

Sullivan had the right to closed-door hearings but wanted them made public.

The village’s police commission will make a final decision on Sullivan’s future with the department. They have the power to suspend, demote or even fire the chief. It’s unclear whether they’ll make their decision Tuesday night.

