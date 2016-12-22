Kaukauna family spreads holiday cheer with North Pole Display

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) – A family in Kaukauna is spreading holiday cheer with a North Pole display in their backyard.

Every year, for almost a decade, Troy and Margaret Campbell’s yard shines bright with holiday cheer, spreading love and magic to all who visit, but the story behind the display is just as inspiring.

“Back in 2010, I was seriously injured in an accident. I was driving for a trucking company and I was hit by a drunk driver and broke my neck,” said Troy.

While in the hospital, he got inspired.

“I was sitting in the recovery room and this big old gentleman come in and he kind of looked like Santa Claus,” said Troy. “A light bulb went off and I said I was going to build a North Pole display.”

What it turned into, for the Campbell’s family, was a way for everyone to celebrate the holidays together.

“We have two sons who are autistic and this is our way of reaching one of them,” said Margaret. “January 1, 2014, our second twin got put back on the ventilator.”

Margaret admits it hasn’t been easy.

“We’ve had our ups and downs and we’ve been kicked in the teeth, but that (the display) outside, it’s not about that. It’s about seeing the sparkles, the red cheeks and the sparkles in my husband’s eyes,” said Margaret.

“If I can make a difference to brighten their day and help them, I think the world would be a better place,” said Troy.

“I want them to forget all the trouble,” said Margaret. “Check the trouble at the arch, leave it in the car, just come and enjoy yourself.”

“This is nothing. What you see out here is all material, but it’s the spirit. It’s the Christmas spirit, it’s saying Merry Christmas and meaning it,” said Troy.

The North Pole Village can be found at 830 Rusty Court in Kaukauna. It is open every night through January 1st. Santa will be there to talk with all the little boys and girls, as well as take pictures, every night from 5-8 p.m.