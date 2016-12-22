Matthews Feeling Stronger

GREEN BAY, Wis (WBAY) – The weak link of the Vikings offense is there banged-up offensive line. And they could be missing another starter come Saturday. The Packers would love to take advantage with their pass rush, but their outside linebacking corps is also banged up.

Nick Perry will try to practice again tomorrow with a club on his left hand to see if he can contribute anything. The same goes for Jayrone Elliott. And then there is Clay Matthews. Shut out on the stat sheet in two of the three games he has played since suffering a separated AC joint in his left shoulder. The coaching staff has defended playing Matthews, saying there are some benefits to him playing even with just one arm. Well that may not be the case anymore.

“Every other week has been kind of about keeping it from re-injuring it, and being smart,” Matthews said Thursday. “But I feel like this week, kind of where I’m at mentally, this week should be a week where I can hopefully do the things I’m accustomed to doing.”

Matthews was forced to play exclusively on the left side his first two games back from the injury to protect his shoulder. That changed last week against the Bears, when he was able to rush from the right side in the second half. Further evidence that shoulder is getting stronger. “You know being able to kind of stick that left arm in there, obviously all of the pass rush moves, it’s kind of a boost of confidence doing that in the second half. That is one of the reasons why I feel a lot better about it,” said Mathews.

Clay may feel stronger Saturday, but could still be frustrated. The Vikings offense has changed due to their injuries. They are now passing the ball much more quickly, and that leaves a lot less time for the pass rushers to get to Sam Bradford.