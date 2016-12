SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) – For two months this winter, admission to the NEW Zoo in Suamico will be half-price.

Normally it costs $9 for adults and $6 for children and senior adults.

The price cut is effective for January and February. Yes, that’s a cold time for a zoo visit, but the zoo says winter is a good time to see the lions and bears play in the snow.

And there’s plenty to do indoors, including an exhibit where you can feed the giraffes.