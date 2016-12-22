Oshkosh Police investigate hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

By Published: Updated:
Oshkosh police shield on wall 01302015

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Oshkosh Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night.

At about 10:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of Jackson St and Pearl Ave.

Police say a pedestrian was crossing Pearl Ave south on Jackson St on the east sidewalk when a car traveling east on Pearl hit the person.

The vehicle left the scene east on Pearl Ave.

The vehicle is described as dark in color with four doors. It’s believed to be an older vehicle.

The vehicle hit the person on the front passenger side.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information, call Oshkosh Police at (920) 236-5700.

To leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or text “IGOTYA” and your tip to 274637.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s