Packers-Vikings Means Close Games

GREEN BAY, Wis (WBAY) – 20 of the last 29 meetings between the Packers and Vikings have been decided by 7 points or less. And with both teams needing a victory Saturday for their playoff hopes, the Packers to keep in control of the NFC North, another close game would not be surprising. But a lot of points would be surprising. “I think we have held them on the defensive side to 17, 13 and 13 points, and we have lost two of those three games,” said Packers linebacker Clay Matthews. “It just goes to show how good their defense is, and how close these games are.”

The Vikings are not dead yet in the playoff race, although they certainly looked like it last week, falling behind 27-0 at halftime at home against the Colts. Memories they are trying to erase before Saturday. “At the end of the day, we can’t sit here and dwell on this. If we do that, we are going to go in there and get her teeth kicked in again,” said Vikings defensive end Brian Robison. Added quarterback Sam Bradford “I think we have all been a part of games like that that haven’t gone our way, and that you want to forget. You just have to move on.”

Remember, the Vikings began the season with 5 straight wins. But they have lost 7 of their last 9 to nearly fall out of the playoff picture. “We had an opportunity to put ourselves in a great situation, and we didn’t,” said defensive back Captain Munnerlyn. “We are going to need a little help. First off, we’ve got to win. We’ve got to win; if we don’t win, we’re not going anywhere.”

That makes the Vikings a desperate team, a feeling the Packers were very familiar with when they lost 4 straight games in November to fall to 4-6. “It’s the same thing I was saying about us a couple of weeks ago,” said Packers Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. “It’s still the NFL, still a great team, they still have great players and everything they want in front of them is still right in front of them. This game is going to be about us, that we have to go out and win this one.”