Report: James Starks’ vehicle hit by 18-wheeler last week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers running back James Starks’ vehicle was hit by an 18-wheeler last week, according to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport cites a Wisconsin Department of Transportation report saying the driver of the 18-wheeler was ticketed for inattentive driving.

Rapoport’s tweets say Starks’ vehicle had to be towed and his airbag deployed.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash.

Rapoport did not say where the crash happened.

Starks was placed on the concussion protocol after the crash and was unable to play against the Bears last Sunday.

Action 2 News is reaching out to official sources to get a copy of the accident report.

 

