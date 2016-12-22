Santa’s North Pole village moves to Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) – We’re just a few short days away from Christmas, and as you can imagine Santa is pretty busy.

You can find his work on display in Kaukauna, thanks to a couple looking to spread Christmas cheer.

It’s a beautiful and busy night here at the North Pole — in Kaukauna, of all places.

The Christmas village is at 830 Rusty Court, where a school of elves is learning how to count snowmen. Penguins are taking a break to enjoy some skating. Olaf, the snowman from “Frozen,” is behind a desk while Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch is behind bars, so hopefully he starts to absorb some of this holiday cheer.

Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer is here as well.

Then there is Santa’s workshop, and we should point out everything in the cases are hand-designed and hand-made, nothing is store-bought.

Troy and Margaret Campbell have put on this wonderful display for years now, and they say it’s all for the kids and their families. The kids even have a hand in its design.

“Everything comes up here, and how I get that is when children say, ‘You know, Santa Claus, I have been in the hospital so many times and I don’t see a hospital.’ So I built a hospital,” Troy Campbell said. “Another one is, ‘My dad is a policeman and he is always gone,’ so I built a police department. So I get all my creations from what children would like to see at the North Pole.”

And because it’s the North Pole, of course Santa and Mrs. Claus are here. They’re here every night from 5 to 8 p.m. until January 1. He’ll even be here on Christmas Eve to hear last-minute requests before taking off and delivering gifts to the boys and girls on the “nice” list around the world.

This ginormous display had to start somewhere, and Troy and Margaret have an incredible story to share about what inspired them to bring Santa’s village here from the North Pole. That part of their story is Thursday night on Action 2 News at Ten.