Suamico man convicted of cutting off woman’s finger

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Suamico man accused of amputating a woman’s finger with a machete will be sentenced in February after pleading no contest Thursday to second-degree reckless injury.

Prosecutors say Jonathan Schrap and others were at what the woman called a ritual at Schrap’s home last August to remember a fellow Insane Clown Posse fan — or Juggalo — who had died last year.

The woman told investigators she volunteered to have her arm cut and her finger cut off and she didn’t want anyone charged.

According to investigators, Schrap used a machete to make a deep cut her arm and drank the blood from the cut. Later, someone brought up the idea of cutting off someone’s finger, and the woman volunteered her pinky. She said she was not using drugs or alcohol when this happened.

Her right pinky finger was amputated to the palm of her hand, causing her to bleed profusely. They attempted to cauterize the wound with a blow torch. When she went to her boyfriend’s house, the boyfriend’s mother convinced her to go to the emergency room, where hospital staff called police.

A charge of mayhem against Schrap was dismissed in Thursday’s plea hearing but can still be weighed by the judge when sentencing Schrap on the reckless injury charge.

That sentencing is on February 24.