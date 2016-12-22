Vikings injury report: Peterson doesn’t practice, Harrison Smith returns

Adrian Peterson, Tramon Williams

Green Bay, Wis. (WBAY) — Vikings running back Adrian Peterson sat out of practice for the second straight day with a knee/groin injury. Safety Harrison Smith practiced for the first time this month after being out with an ankle injury for the past two games. Smith told the St. Paul Pioneer Press today he didn’t know whether he would travel to Green Bay for Saturday’s game and is still waiting for responses from coaches and trainers.  Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs returned to practice today after missing Wednesday with a hip injury. Diggs torched the Packers in Week 2 with nine catches for 182 yards and a TD. Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes was a full participant today (concussion).

For the Packers guard Lane Taylor (Hip) was upgraded to a full participant.

Thursday's injury report for the Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers game on Saturday, December 24.
