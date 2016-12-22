Wisconsin’s favorite Christmas movie is …

By Published:
Courtesy: cabletv.com
Courtesy: cabletv.com

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Everyone has a favorite Christmas or holiday-themed movie that is a must-watch event.

Many of us need to see Ralphie in the pink bunny costume and hear his dad say “frag-ee-lay.” Some need to see Kevin McAllister defeat the Wet Bandits in “Home Alone.”

Others are more traditional, choosing a classic like “It’s A Wonderful Life” or “Miracle on 34th Street.”

The website cabletv.com has found each state’s favorite seasonal classic.

Wisconsin residents love the Will Ferrell movie “Elf.”

The Great Lakes states in general love that movie. Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania are big fans of Buddy.

Here’s how the website got the results: They took the top fan-ranked movies at American Movie Classics and cross-referenced them with Google Trends from the past decade.

Don’t agree with the results? Vote in the poll:

 

