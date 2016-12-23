Best Friends of Neenah-Menasha gift wraps for last minute shoppers

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) – Last minute shoppers looking for the right gift, but even when they find it the pressure is still on.

“you should see my wrapping, that’s why i don’t do it,” said Neenah’s Scott Mcneely.

Fortunately for shoppers like Mcneely the Best Friends of Neenah-Menasha gift wrapping shop in the fox river mall is there to help.

The children and teenager mentoring group is ready to wrap.

“We’ll take care of it, make everything pretty,” said Best Friends of Neenah Menasha Executive Director Dawn Gohlke. “All you have to do is worry about buying the presents.”

The shop says 90 percent of their customers are men and I say guys, good decision. I’m a terrible gift wrapper just ask my girlfriend.

“it’s all about the presentation and about the bows, the bows can hide anything,” said Gohlke.

Thats why best friends of Neenah-Menasha is hoping you seek them out, and in return, they’re hoping to pass along their message.

This season they’re hoping to raise $10,000 and find mentors for 70 youths on their waiting list.

“The reality is having a mentor helps keep a child on track, not only socially, but academically and you really can see a lifetime impact,” said Gohlke.

And that’s a cause a last minute Christmas shopper like Mcneely is happy to support with beautifully wrapped gifts now in hand.

“They do a fabulous job,” said Mcneely.