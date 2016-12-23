Community rallies behind Door County families who lost everything in fire Sunday

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Four Door County families received some gifts Friday night after losing everything in an apartment fire Sunday.

The Brussels Union Gardner Fire department, as well as the community, have chipped in and donated gifts and money to help the families get back on their feet.

“I will never forget this,” said Julie Nordvall. “Very grateful.”

Nordvall, her husband and three children were one of the four families displaced after an apartment fire Sunday night in Brussels.

“Smoke started coming in the vents and Julie said there must be a fire in the basement. So I went into the basement and when I opened the door there was smoke and fire coming around the corner,” said Howard Hamilton.

Their 14-year-old daughter was the one who told other neighbors about the fire.

“I went outside and opened people’s doors and told them that they needed to get out because there is a fire,” said Heather Hamilton. “The end people weren’t even dressed so I helped them get dressed.”

To thank her for her bravery, the Brussels Union Gardner Fire Department gave her an award.

“Just so she realizes, you know, how important of a job she did that night. She probably doesn’t realize what she did so we want to take the time to recognize her,” said Chief Curt Vandertie, Brussels Union Gardner Fire Department.

With the overwhelming support and donations from the community, the fire department was able to do much more for the families.

“They’ve really helped us by making donations of cash value to us so we would be able to bring Christmas to these families, especially many of them that lost presents in the fire,” said Vandertie.

“My kids can actually have Christmas,” said Nordvall. “I was so worried because everything had burned. I’m just so thankful.”

“We are overwhelmed with stuff coming in. It’s just unbelievable how much people care you know and their willingness to give and help,” said Hamilton.

“We we can be strong together,” said Nordvall. “We will survive.”

A Go Fund Me page has also been set up to help raise money for the families affected by the fire. It was set up by the landlord of the property that burned down.

It’s already raised more than $7,000.