DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) – A lock down has been lifted for schools in the Denmark School District.

The school district superintendent says it was a precautionary lock down as requested by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The school’s administrative office said students were never in danger.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office advised the lock down due to a nearby investigation. Action 2 News has reached out to officials to find out more about the investigation.