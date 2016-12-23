Follow Santa’s journey to Northeast Wisconsin and beyond

NORTH POLE (WBAY) – Santa Claus is coming to town, and you can track his journey to Northeast Wisconsin and beyond.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking Jolly St. Nick for the 61st year.

NORAD says it uses “satellites, high-powered radar, jet fighters and special Santa cameras to track Santa Claus as he makes his journey around the world.”

Gov. Scott Walker has directed the Wisconsin National Guard and the state’s Emergency Management to make sure Santa has a safe trip through the Badger State.

“This is a mission we look forward to every year,” Governor Walker said. “By tasking the Wisconsin National Guard and WEM with providing food and water for the reindeer, along with hot cocoa and weather updates for Santa Claus, we are doing our part to help him bring Christmas magic to the children of Wisconsin.”

Ready Wisconsin will give updates on Santa every five minutes on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

Click here to open the NORAD Santa Tracker or follow the journey here: