Green Bay Area Police Officers Fill Squad Cars with Goods for Less Fortunate

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) — You may have seen more police officers at supermarkets in the Green Bay area today.

Instead of putting criminals in their squads, officers were filling them with groceries.

Officers from Green Bay, Brown County, and Ashwaubenon volunteered their time to collect pre-packaged bags of groceries for the New Community Shelter in Green Bay.

“We kind of have a little friendly competition or rivalry between the departments to see who can bet the most groceries,” said Capt. Jody Crocker, Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

“Northeast Wisconsin’s always stepped up to the cause and all of that and people can find $5 or $10 to help out someone else who’s in need,” Chief Eric Dunning, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, said.

Kevin Martin, a Denmark resident who donated Friday, said he realizes there are people less fortunate than him and he wants to pass that message along to his young daughter.

“I thought it’d be a good thing to show her that this is something that you do, it’s something that you should do,” Martin said.

Each of the bags have some of the shelter’s most essential items. For example, this one has granola bars, sugar, and paper towels.

“The homeless shelter actually puts together a list for the stores to make sure that they know what kind of ingredients and things that they might need in their kitchens,” Crocker said.

Officers packed multiple squads and hope to bring at least 1,000 bags to the shelter.