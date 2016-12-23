Home of Jacob Wetterling’s killer comes crashing down

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2014 file photo, Patty, right, and Jerry Wetterling take part in a news conference at the Stearns County Law Enforcement Center in St. Cloud, Minn., to announce the installation of six new billboards that will be placed near where their son Jacob was abducted in 1989. Federal authorities said Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, Daniel James Heinrich, a Minnesota man charged with child pornography after a search of his home found pictures of naked boys is also a "person of interest" in the disappearance of Jacob Wetterling, whose 1989 abduction led his parents to launch a national center to prevent child exploitation. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP, File) NO SALES; MANDATORY CREDIT
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2014 file photo, Patty, right, and Jerry Wetterling take part in a news conference at the Stearns County Law Enforcement Center in St. Cloud, Minn., to announce the installation of six new billboards that will be placed near where their son Jacob was abducted in 1989. Federal authorities said Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, Daniel James Heinrich, a Minnesota man charged with child pornography after a search of his home found pictures of naked boys is also a "person of interest" in the disappearance of Jacob Wetterling, whose 1989 abduction led his parents to launch a national center to prevent child exploitation. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP, File) NO SALES; MANDATORY CREDIT

ANNANDALE, Minn. (AP) – A small white house that belonged to Jacob Wetterling’s killer has come crashing down.

Real estate developer Tim Thone bought the former home of Danny Heinrich specifically to destroy it. While Heinrich is now in prison, his empty house was a distressing reminder to the central Minnesota community of Annandale that the man who killed 11-year-old Jacob in 1989 had lived among them.

Jacob’s mother, Patty Wetterling, was in the crowd Friday to watch a crew use heavy machinery to tear the house down.

The unsolved kidnapping of the St. Joseph boy haunted Minnesota for decades. Authorities searched Heinrich’s home and arrested him on child pornography charges last year as they took a fresh look at the case. As part of a plea bargain, Heinrich publicly confessed in September.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Related Posts

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s