Man from Mexico killed in Dodge County crash

By Published:
Car crash generic

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Mexican man was killed in a crash in Dodge County Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man has been identified as Mauricio Camacho-Flores, 33.

The crash happened at 3:52 p.m. on County Highway AY, near County Highway Y in the Township of Theresa.

The preliminary investigation shows two vehicles collided on the highway. Camacho’s vehicle burst into flames and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Related Posts

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s