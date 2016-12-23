Man from Mexico killed in Dodge County crash

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Mexican man was killed in a crash in Dodge County Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man has been identified as Mauricio Camacho-Flores, 33.

The crash happened at 3:52 p.m. on County Highway AY, near County Highway Y in the Township of Theresa.

The preliminary investigation shows two vehicles collided on the highway. Camacho’s vehicle burst into flames and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.