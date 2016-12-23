Man goes missing in Keshena

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) – Menominee Tribal Police are asking for the public’s help looking out for a missing man.
Alex Cox, 24, was last seen on Dec. 17, 2016, at 9-10 p.m. He was walking near Sunrise and VV east in Keshena.
Alex is described as:
- 6’2″ tall
- 180-190 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
He’s believed to be wearing a black leather jacket. He was carrying a black backpack.
Police say they’ve checked abandoned homes, and spoken with people in the area where Alex was last seen.
A post on the Menominee Tribal Police Facebook page says Alex was using his Facebook Messenger on the 17th to send messages to friends.
Police ask anyone who receives a message from Alex or sees him to contact law enforcement at (715) 799-3881.
Menominee Tribal Police are posting updates on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Menominee-Tribal-Police-Department-449380301853294/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE&fref=nf