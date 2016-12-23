Man goes missing in Keshena

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) – Menominee Tribal Police are asking for the public’s help looking out for a missing man.

Alex Cox, 24, was last seen on Dec. 17, 2016, at 9-10 p.m. He was walking near Sunrise and VV east in Keshena.

Alex is described as:

6’2″ tall

180-190 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

He’s believed to be wearing a black leather jacket. He was carrying a black backpack.

Police say they’ve checked abandoned homes, and spoken with people in the area where Alex was last seen.

A post on the Menominee Tribal Police Facebook page says Alex was using his Facebook Messenger on the 17th to send messages to friends.

Police ask anyone who receives a message from Alex or sees him to contact law enforcement at (715) 799-3881.

Menominee Tribal Police are posting updates on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Menominee-Tribal-Police-Department-449380301853294/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE&fref=nf