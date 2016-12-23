Officers “Fill the Cruiser” for people in need

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Law enforcement agencies in the Green Bay area need your help to fill their squads. Not with people, but food for the hungry.

Officers will be at three Pick ‘n Save stores Friday collecting donations to deliver to the New Community Shelter.

Here’s how it works: Shoppers purchase pre-stuffed $10 grocery bags. These bags are filled with items like groceries, cleaning supplies and other everyday needs.

Officers with the Green Bay Police Department, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office will take those donations and put them in their cruisers.

Fill the Cruiser is taking place at these stores in the Green Bay area:

2064 Lime Kiln Rd.

1291 Lombardi Access Rd.

1819 Main St.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.