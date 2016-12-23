Oneida tribal corporation sues city over revoked waste-to-energy plant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Oneida Seven Generations Corporation and Green Bay Renewable Energy have filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Green Bay, seeking damages from its fight over a waste-to-energy plant.

The OSGC estimates it has lost more than $20 million since the city revoked its conditional use permit to build the facility on Atkinson Drive on the city’s northwest side

The lawsuit filed Dec. 23 in the Eastern District of Wisconsin states the city violated the tribal corporation’s due process rights.

The suit demands a jury hear the case.

“As a proximate result, OSGC has sustained over $5 million in out-of-pocket expenses, lost profits of approximately $16 million, and substantial legal expenses, including attorneys fees to try to convince the City to reconsider its decision, and to pursue the state court and these federal court proceedings,” reads the lawsuit.

In 2010, the Oneida Seven Generations Corporation worked with the city to develop plans for the facility, which the tribe says would provide an alternate energy source.

Green Bay’s City Council initially voted to approve the tribe’s conditional use permit to build the plant. The OSGC says it invested “significant funds developing the project.” The lawsuit says this includes the environmental permitting process with the state and federal regulators.

Citizens opposing the plant claimed the OSGC lied about emissions from the facility and took their concerns to the city.

In 2012, under pressure from citizens, the city revoked the tribal corporation’s conditional use permit for the gasification plant.

The tribal corporation continued to fight the decision in court.

In May of 2015, the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld an appeals court ruling that the City of Green Bay improperly revoked the conditional use permit.