Packers Don Barclay hopes to spread word of his uncles’ ground-breaking PTSD therapy program

Green Bay, Wis. (WBAY) – A new program and the only one of its kind is hoping to change the way veterans and active duty military members with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and other mental health struggles are treated.

It’s a four-week intensive program based in Virginia created by Doctor Tim Barclay, uncle of Don Barclay of the Green Bay Packers.

Dr. Tim Barclay has seen the issue up close and personal and thinks it’s time to make a change.

“In treating veterans I’ve always been frustrated that not being able to deliver the type of care that is actually needed to treat like traumatic brain injury, PTSD, depression, and anxiety, and common things that they struggle with, simply because of insurance benefits are so limiting,” said Dr. Barclay.

This passion was the start of Collateral Damage Project, a non-profit program that will survive solely on donations.

“We’re hoping to launch our first group of participants in the Spring, so we’re just in our intensive fundraising mode to get all the things that we need to get in place,” said Dr. Barclay.

The intensive program will house up to 10 individuals in Central Virginia, even active duty members, for four weeks.

“While we want people (to hire as counselors) that preferably have military experience themselves, preferably even special operation experience and of course they have to be a licensed mental health provider,” said Dr. Barclay.

As a public figure, Packers guard Don Barclay hopes to help spread the word about what his uncle is trying to accomplish.

“I’m very proud of him I mean when he gave me the call, about a month and a half ago I was really shocked and I was like ‘wow that means a lot for someone to do that especially my uncle’,” said Don Barclay.

The goal of is to grow nationwide and get the men and women who fight for our freedom the help they deserve.

“I am all for strong military taking care of them because I mean, ultimately their one of the things we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” said Don Barclay.

For more information or to donate to this program click here.