Appleton Airport: No injuries after Vikings plane slides off runway

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Appleton International Airport says a Delta flight carrying the Minnesota Vikings slid when a rear wheel left the runway on the way to the arrival gate Friday evening.

The team, in town to play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, had to wait on the plane for several hours before they could begin the process of disembarking.

Vikings player Chad Greenway Tweeted a video with the caption, “How’s your day going?”

It happened at 5:15 p.m. Snow had been falling throughout the evening.

Airport staff Tweeted that flight #8867 landed safely. No injuries were reported.

Two aerial platform fire trucks were needed to get the 150 passengers off the plane. The Fox Crossing Fire Department and New London Fire Department worked together to deplane the players and staff.

“We didn’t have equipment large enough for that aircraft here, so we had to call a platform truck to deplane the passengers,” said Abe Weber of Appleton International Airport

The team could only disembark in small groups, which made it a lengthy process. The entire team was off the plane by 11:30 p.m.

Several busses carrying players and staff have left the airfield for team hotel. — Appleton Airport (@ATWairport) December 24, 2016

Emergency responders from Fox Crossing FD and New London FD continue deplaning Viking players and staff. — Appleton Airport (@ATWairport) December 24, 2016

Look from the camera. Fire truck ladder bringing @Vikings players off the plane pic.twitter.com/56kLYs1kRR — Nolan Blair (@nolan_blair) December 24, 2016

@ATWairport says the delay to get players off the plane was due to a platform truck that needed to be brought in. Players are exiting now. — Nolan Blair (@nolan_blair) December 24, 2016

@WBAY is at @ATWairport where the @Vikings plane rear wheel left the taxiway en route to the arrival. Appears to be this plane pic.twitter.com/e7zEFit9Kw — Nolan Blair (@nolan_blair) December 24, 2016

Approx 6:30pm Delta #8867 carrying Minnesota Vikings team had a rear wheel leave the taxiway en route to arrival gate. — Appleton Airport (@ATWairport) December 24, 2016

The flight landed safely. No injuries reported. Airport personnel now working to get people off the aircraft. — Appleton Airport (@ATWairport) December 24, 2016

The Vikings play the Packers Saturday at noon. Away teams stay in Appleton.

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

UPDATE— The ABC station in Minneapolis is reporting that a plane that slid off the taxiway at the Appleton International Airport tonight was carrying the Minnesota Vikings, ahead of their game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday.

KSTP sports reporter Chris Long says on Twitter the team plane went into the grass, and a tire got stuck, stranding the team on the plane.

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) — The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office confirms to Action 2 News that a plane slid off the taxiway at Appleton International Airport tonight.

The Sheriff’s Office says the plane was going slowly at the time, and no one was injured.

Action 2 News has a crew at the scene, and will update this report as new details emerge.