Salvation Army strikes gold!

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – In a remarkable outpouring of generosity, two communities received dozens of gold coins in Salvation Army Red Kettles this week.

The Manitowoc County Salvation Army found 40 gold coins in kettles from five different locations Friday.

The donation is worth $46,000, according to the Salvation Army.

As of Friday morning, the organization only had 50 percent of its Christmas season goal. The donation bumps them up to 87 percent.

“With this magnificent gift our goal is only $19,000 from being at 100%. This mystery donor has saved our Red Kettle Campaign but we still couldn’t do it without all of the donors who give as much as they can to help us change Lives in Manitowoc County”, said Lt. Terri Olson.

The donations were placed at kettles at Piggly Wiggly, Walgreens, Pick ‘n Save in Two Rivers, and Festival Foods and Shopko in Manitowoc.

The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay says it found 33 gold coins in five different red kettles Thursday night.

The coins are American Eagle 2016 One Ounce Gold coins. Each coin is valued at $1,130, for a grand total of $37,290.

“This is an unprecedented coin donation in The Salvation Army,” states Major Bob Mueller, Greater Green Bay Coordinator. “Many Salvation Army’s receive one, or maybe two, gold coins throughout their Christmas Campaign, but I’ve never heard of a command receiving this many.”

The coins were located in kettles at Walmart, Festival Foods, Walgreens, Sam’s Club and Woodman’s.

Money from the Red Kettle campaign goes toward food, clothing and shelter for needy people in our community.