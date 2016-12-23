Starks, Elliott, and Peterson ruled out for Packers-Vikings game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers running back James Starks (concussion), and linebacker Jayrone Elliott (hand) have been ruled out for Saturday’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here’s the good news: quarterback Aaron Rodgers (calf); linebacker Clay Matthews (shoulder); guard T.J. Lang (back/foot); and guard Lane Taylor (hip) have been removed from the injury report.

The Packers say linebacker Nick Perry (hand); wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle); cornerback Damarious Randall (shoulder); and center JC Tretter (knee) are questionable.

Click here to view the Packers injury report.

Starks was placed on concussion protocol after his vehicle was hit by a semi in Green Bay last week. Click here for new information from the accident report.

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (knee/groin) has been ruled out for Saturday’s game. Click here to read the Vikings injury report.

Kick off is noon at Lambeau Field.