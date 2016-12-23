Starks, Elliott, and Peterson ruled out for Packers-Vikings game

By Published: Updated:
Packers AT Vikings 2014

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers running back James Starks (concussion), and linebacker Jayrone Elliott (hand) have been ruled out for Saturday’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here’s the good news: quarterback Aaron Rodgers (calf); linebacker Clay Matthews (shoulder); guard T.J. Lang (back/foot); and guard Lane Taylor (hip) have been removed from the injury report.

The Packers say linebacker Nick Perry (hand); wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle); cornerback Damarious Randall (shoulder); and center JC Tretter (knee) are questionable.

Click here to view the Packers injury report.

Starks was placed on concussion protocol after his vehicle was hit by a semi in Green Bay last week. Click here for new information from the accident report.

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (knee/groin) has been ruled out for Saturday’s game. Click here to read the Vikings injury report.

Kick off is noon at Lambeau Field.

 

Related Posts

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s