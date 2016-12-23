Trump releases letter he says came from Putin

Related Coverage Backlash kicked up as the Rockettes picked for inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is passing along a “very nice letter” he says was sent by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The letter notes that serious global and regional challenges “show that the relations between Russia and the U.S. remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security in the modern world.” The letter, which the Trump team describes as an unofficial translation, is dated Dec. 15.

The text was sent as an attachment to a statement from Trump’s transition team Friday.

Trump said in response that Putin’s “thoughts are so correct,” adding, he hopes “both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path.”

The exchange comes on the heels of comments by both Trump and Putin about the need to strengthen their countries’ nuclear arsenals.

Pres.-elect Trump releases letter he received from Putin. "A very nice letter…his thoughts are so correct." pic.twitter.com/o8OTpAsIxi — ABC News (@ABC) December 23, 2016

___

10:45 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is teeing up for 18 holes with golf champion Tiger Woods.

Trump and Woods met Friday morning at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump typically spends the holidays.

The two have met on several occasions when Woods competed at various Trump-owned golf courses. It’s unclear whether this is the first time they’re playing a round of golf together.

Woods made a long-awaited comeback at the Hero World Challenge this month, his first competitive round in more than a year after back injuries sidelined him from the game.

Woods has also played golf with President Barack Obama.

___

7:55 a.m.

A spokesman says the president-elect is putting other countries on notice with his tweet calling for greatly expanded U.S. nuclear capability.

The spokesman says Donald Trump was responding to Russia, China and other countries talking about expanding their own nuclear capabilities.

Sean Spicer said Friday, “The president isn’t saying we’re going to do this. He said, ‘unless they come to their senses.’ It’s a warning to them that this president isn’t going to sit idly by.”

Also Friday, MSNBC reported that Trump said: “Let it be an arms race, because we will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all.”

The network’s “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski (brehz-ZIN’-skee) said Trump made the statement in a phone call with her.

Spicer spoke on Fox News and NBC’s “Today.”

___

7:27 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is complaining about the pressure that led his son to stop directly raising money for a foundation.

Eric Trump said he would stop soliciting donations because he worried about the perception of buying access to his father. He says his namesake foundation has raised more than $15 million for terminally ill children.

Trump tweeted early Friday, “My wonderful son, Eric, will no longer be allowed to raise money for children with cancer because of a possible conflict of interest with my presidency. Isn’t this a ridiculous shame? He loves these kids, has raised millions of dollars for them, and now must stop. Wrong answer!”

Trump’s tweets followed an Associated Press report that Eric Trump’s foundation financially benefits charities connected to his family and members of his foundation’s board.

