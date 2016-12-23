Wisconsin churches keeping the hearing impaired in the loop

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Christmas church services are full of singing and music, something that can be lost on the hearing impaired. Some Wisconsin churches are making sure those parishioners can enjoy every part of the service.

A system called the Hearing Loop has received a great deal of praise.

As a retired audiologist and representative of the Hearing Loss Association of America, Juliette Sterkens is well aware of hearing aid limitations.

“In church, the performing arts centers, in large auditoriums and meeting rooms, where when you get away from the speaker, the hearing aid’s microphone is just unable to pick up that sound,” Sterkens says.

In 2009, Sterkens began advocating for a simple, wireless technology known as the Hearing Loop.

“The hearing loop is a series and array of wires looped around a seated area of a facility. Can be a church, can be a theater. That wire is connected to the sound system in the church, gets a line feed from the sound system in the church, the loop amplifier creates a magnetic field that the telecoil in the hearing aid can pick up,” Sterkens says as she describes the device.

Seven years ago, less than a dozen Wisconsin churches had a Hearing Loop. Today’s there are more than 300–including St. Raphael in Oshkosh.

Parishioner Thomas Donovan remembers his frustration before the Hearing Loop.

“I would just give up and just sit there and watch and not even pay attention, just lose sight of what’s going on,” Donovan said.

Father Doug LeCaptain says the Hearing Loop made a big difference for a number of parishioners.

“Several comments of people that can hear. One elderly gentleman, right after we put in the test loop, talked to me after mass and said, ‘I can hear your whole homily. Before I heard parts of it and then I would guess at the rest,'” said Father LeCaptain.

Depending on the size of the facility, the cost of a Hearing Loop can run from a few thousand dollars to around $10,000.

Juliette Sterkens says that’s a small investment considering an estimated 30 million Americans struggle with hearing loss.

“Everybody deserves to hear and deserves to hear well,” Sterkens says.

Click here for more information about the Hearing Loop.