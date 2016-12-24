Car crashes into tow truck on I-41; deputy among the injured

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy was among the injured when a car crashed into a tow truck on I-41 Friday night.

The deputy had responded to a slide off on the interstate, near County S, in the Town of Lawrence. The deputy and the driver of a wrecker were out of their vehicles discussing the situation when a car traveling at highway speeds crashed into the back of the tow truck.

The impact caused the wrecker to “lunge” forward. It knocked the deputy and its operator “to the ground violently,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. The tow truck proceeded to go over top of the deputy and its driver. They were able to crawl out from underneath it.

The driver of the car that hit the tow truck had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver, identified as a 19-year-old from the Appleton area, was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The deputy and tow truck driver were treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about one hour.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.