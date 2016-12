REDGRANITE, Wis. (WBAY) – Community members are asking for donations after an early morning fire the town of Redgranite on Christmas Eve.

Action 2 News has learned the Freeland family of three— a mom, dad, and six year old girl—got out of the house safely, but the home was a total loss.

A GoFundMe for the family set up by a family friend says “An unfortunate tragedy leaves a family of three homeless on Christmas eve. Though the family is safe. Two kittens are still missing.”

Click here to donate.